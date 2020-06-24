PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware County prosecutors have confirmed the body found in a trash bag in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood on Tuesday night is Sabrina DuBose, a woman who was reported missing out of Haverford Township just more than a month ago. At the time of her disappearance on May 22, investigators believed the 25-year-old woman was headed towards 69th Street.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Eyewitness News sources say DuBose was killed at an apartment complex in Upper Darby, and at some point, her suspected killer transported her remains to Philadelphia.
Her body was found just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street.
Prosecutors plan to charge an Upper Darby man Wednesday afternoon in her killing. They say DuBose met him shortly before her disappearance.
Prosecutors say the cause of death was strangulation.
Her family was notified within the last 12 hours.
Detectives were putting the finishing touches on arrest papers at last check. They are expected to hold a 2 p.m. press conference in Upper Darby to review details of the homicide case.
You must log in to post a comment.