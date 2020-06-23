PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Phillies were one of several teams to announce last Friday that members of the organization based in Florida had tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, reports indicate that the team has confirmed four more positive tests coming from two players and two staff members.
From Phillies, following up on Friday's announcement of positive tests: one player & two staff members in Clearwater tested positive for Covid-19 over past few days.
All other tests have been negative. In addition, one player tested positive in a location other than Clearwater.
— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 23, 2020
Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic notes that one of the players who tested positive was not part of the outbreak at the Clearwater, Fla. spring training facility. The team is instead treating that case as a one-off occurrence.
All told, the Phillies have now had seven players and five staff members test positive for the virus over the past couple of days. According to Montemurro’s reporting, all other tests that the team has conducted have returned negative results for the virus. As a result of last week’s outbreak, the team closed its spring training facility indefinitely.
Reporting since indicates that all MLB teams, the Phillies included, would host their spring training in their home cities if the season is to resume.
You must log in to post a comment.