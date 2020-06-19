PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight members of the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization, including five players who had been working out at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Florida, have tested positive for COVID-19. The Phillies say the first confirmed case came down this past Tuesday.

None of those players or staff members have reportedly required hospitalization.

The team also announced that eight staff members have tested negative. Meanwhile, 12 staff members and 20 players — a mixture of major and minor league players — are waiting for their own test results.

The Phils have since closed its Clearwater camp indefinitely while medical officials investigate.

Spectrum Field had been closed down in mid-March when the coronavirus initially forced shutdowns and it was reportedly thoroughly cleaned. It had been slowly opening back up, along with the rest of Florida, allowing more staffers and rehabbing players inside.

The Phillies would not confirm if any of these five positive tests are from its major league roster, but this is the first reported outbreak of coronavirus at a baseball facility.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” Managing Partner John Middleton said.

How this affects the current negotiations between the Major League Baseball Players Association and owners on the start of a shortened MLB season remains unclear.

The Phillies would not comment on it because they simply do not know.