PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council debated a bill Tuesday that would ban the use of chokeholds and some other restraint moves by police. The “Let Philly Breathe Bill” was introduced by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.
During the virtual hearing, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw voiced her support for the measure.
Outlaw said she will amend the department’s internal policy on the issue.
