PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon as a group of protesters once again hit the streets. They called for the defunding of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Organizers say it’s a protest against what they call racist vigilantes and their cop allies.
Some taking part say the police did little to protect them from opposing protesters in a recent skirmish at the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza.
They say defunding and dismantling the police department is the transformative change Philadelphia deserves. They say more resources should be put into neighborhoods.
Elsewhere, 26 protesters were arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall. More than two dozen protesters occupied the building to protest the police department’s budget.
They want to defund the police and invest in Black communities.
Police say they were arrested for failure to disperse.
You must log in to post a comment.