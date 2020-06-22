CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jose Novoa, Local TV, philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral is being held Monday for a Philadelphia police officer who died from coronavirus-related complications earlier this month. Officer Jose Novoa, 62, was a 27-year veteran of the department and was assigned in the 9th district.

Family and friends gather for the funeral service at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, on 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, at 11 a.m.

 

The service was limited to a small number of people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch officer Novoa’s funeral beginning at 11 a.m.

Comments