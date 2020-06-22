PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral is being held Monday for a Philadelphia police officer who died from coronavirus-related complications earlier this month. Officer Jose Novoa, 62, was a 27-year veteran of the department and was assigned in the 9th district.
Family and friends gather for the funeral service at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, on 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, at 11 a.m.
Active Police Officer Jose M Novoa a 27 year veteran from the 9th district lost a battle yesterday to illness. Prayers are solicited for his family and our agency as the angel of death visits the PPD too many times in the past few months. @PhillyPolice @PPD09Dist pic.twitter.com/CO40cXaRZd
— Verdell Johnson (@PPDVJohnson) June 4, 2020
The service was limited to a small number of people due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can watch officer Novoa’s funeral beginning at 11 a.m.
