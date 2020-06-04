CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are mourning the loss of an officer who died from coronavirus. Police say Officer Jose Novoa died on Wednesday. He was 62.

Novoa was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and was assigned to the 9th District.

Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania counties will move into the yellow reopening phase on Friday.

