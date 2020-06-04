Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are mourning the loss of an officer who died from coronavirus. Police say Officer Jose Novoa died on Wednesday. He was 62.
Novoa was a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and was assigned to the 9th District.
Active Police Officer Jose M Novoa a 27 year veteran from the 9th district lost a battle yesterday to illness. Prayers are solicited for his family and our agency as the angel of death visits the PPD too many times in the past few months. @PhillyPolice @PPD09Dist pic.twitter.com/CO40cXaRZd
— Verdell Johnson (@PPDVJohnson) June 4, 2020
Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania counties will move into the yellow reopening phase on Friday.
