Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group in South Philadelphia spent Saturday cleaning Marconi Plaza. The clean-up was organized by Stand Up South Philly, Take Out Streets Back.
A spokesperson for the organization says the goal of Saturday’s event was to unite the community.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Marconi Plaza has been a lightning rod, the location of several protests over the past week concerning the future of the Christopher Columbus statue.
The group says they are waiting for the courts to weigh in on the removal of the statue.
You must log in to post a comment.