PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The controversial Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia isn’t going anywhere, for now. The city and supporters of the statue at Marconi Plaza reached a deal to let the city Art Commission decide the statue’s fate.
The city boarded up the statute earlier this week after supporters clashed with protesters.
Some current and former elected officials in Philadelphia gathered today to talk about several issues, including the future of the statue.
“It was a symbol but it wasn’t really the main focus. Everybody respected what that was about. It wasn’t a beat-up session about anybody, we had people in there to talk,” Philadelphia Democratic Party Chairman Bob Brady said.
The Art Commission is initiating a public process to determine the future of the statue.
