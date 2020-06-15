Comments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A group gathered outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Monday to announce a new Senate resolution to investigate county Commissioner Joseph Gale.
Several groups are calling for Gale’s removal after he characterized Black Lives Matter as “perpetrators of urban domestic terror.”
“The perpetrators of this urban, domestic terror are radical, left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter,” Gale said. “This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities.”
State Sen. Daylin Leach announced the steps he’s taking to start the process.
