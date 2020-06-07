PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Protesters rallied outside of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale’s house in Plymouth Meeting on Sunday afternoon. They’re once again demanding for the Republican to resign after he called Black Lives Matter a hate group and compared looting to domestic terrorism.
Gale on Sunday told Eyewitness News that he stands by his comments.
“The far left has chosen to paint law enforcement as the enemy of black Americans,” Gale said.
After last weekend’s looting in Philadelphia following George Floyd protests, Gale took to social media.
“The perpetrators of this urban, domestic terror are radical, left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter,” Gale said. “This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities.”
Sixers forward Tobias Harris immediately called for Gale’s resignation.
Hundreds of protesters called for Gale’s resignation on Thursday in Norristown.
There is an online petition demanding Gale’s resignation. So far, it has over 84,600 signatures.
