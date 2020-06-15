PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has consistently used his voice and platform to speak out on issues of social justice and police brutality over the years. Now, his platform gets a little bit bigger as reports indicate he has been hired by CNN as a contributor for the network.

According to Variety, Jenkins is being brought on by the network to contribute to various CNN studio programs and other content.

Proud to join the @CNN family today as a regular contributor. Looking forward to being heard. #blacklivesmatter #MoreThanAnAthlete https://t.co/oizjMBy7s6 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 15, 2020

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins is a co-founder of the Players Coalition, which has worked to highlight these issues since 2017. Jenkins took part in peaceful protests in Philadelphia this month in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Earlier this month, he called out his now teammate Drew Brees for not understanding Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. Jenkins’ criticism, along with that of many other NFL players, led Brees to apologize a day later. As the season approaches, Jenkins has said he expects more players to take up Kaepernick’s protest this season in light of the current unrest continuing to grip the country.