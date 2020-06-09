



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong for not listening to players about their complaints about social injustice. Former Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins says Goodell’s apology isn’t enough.

Jenkins posted an emotional video last week following comments from Saints teammate Drew Brees.

‘You Are Part Of The Problem’: Former Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins Blasts Teammate Drew Brees Over Protest Comments

The quarterback backtracked after saying he did not support players who kneel during the national anthem.

Jenkins was a guest on CBS This Morning and explained to Gayle King why he called out Brees publicly.

“I look back and I’m glad I chose to post that video,” Jenkins said. “I thought that it was important that our country understand the pain that black people have been dealing with and that black people carry around. I think we’re in that moment that we need truth before we can have reconciliation. And that was an opportunity for me to share my truth not only to Drew Brees, but to everyone who is watching.”

Jenkins also discussed Goodell’s statement, in which he admitted the league got it wrong for how they dealt with players protests during the anthem. But Jenkins says there was a glaring omission.

“I still don’t think they’ve gotten it right. Until they apologize specifically to Colin Kaepernick or sign him to a team, I don’t think they will end up on the right side of history.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The two-time Super Bowl champ also says he expects to see many more players kneeling for the anthem this season.

Also this morning, Jenkins gave the virtual commencement speech to Philadelphia school district graduates. He encouraged the class of 2020 to be open with their feelings.

“I want you to know that it is OK to feel hurt, even outraged or frustrated with our world right now. I’ve felt it too at times. And I’ve gotten support from my family and friends. It’s OK to talk to somebody about your fears and I encourage you to do so ’cause you’re not alone in this,” Jenkins told the graduates.