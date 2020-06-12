Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences plans to honor Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant with an Emmy. The academy says the NBA legend was a fixture on the television screen for over 20 years.
He also did extensive charity work, along with being an ambassador for women’s basketball.
The posthumous Emmy award will be presented on July 18.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year.
