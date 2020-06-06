PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are preparing for another weekend of protests. The city announced road closures for Saturday due to a scheduled protest at the Art Museum that’s expected to draw thousands.
Vehicle traffic is prohibited between Callowhill Street to South Street, and from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River in Center City beginning at 11 a.m. I-676 will also close in both directions at 11 a.m.
The city will close the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 5 a.m. from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.
City officials say SEPTA is expecting that its bus routes will be detoured, but the Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines will run on their normal schedules.
PATCO will operate per usual and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge will be open.
