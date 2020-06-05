PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia will be under a curfew for a seventh straight day, officials announced Friday. The curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Day six of protests over the death of George Floyd brought more peaceful demonstrations to the city on Thursday.
FULL COVERAGE OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS
During a protest at the Art Museum, hundreds held what they called a “die-in” for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That is the amount of time a Minneapolis officer knelt on the neck of Floyd.
Protesters also marched to Love Park and then made their way to Independence Mall.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
They demanded justice for George Floyd and police reforms.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a number of initiatives, including a review of the training and education of officers.
You must log in to post a comment.