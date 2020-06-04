



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city announced its forming a steering committee to focus on reconciliation amid the George Floyd demonstrations as Philadelphia is under a citywide curfew for a sixth straight night. The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts through 6 a.m. Friday.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday the committee will include civic and faith leaders, community-based organization representatives and members of the LGBTQ community.

FULL COVERAGE OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

“This group will be focused on the long-term, focused on reconciliation, focused on understanding, focused on listening,” Kenney said. “This moment is the beginning.”

Kenney says the city needs to hear the voices of men and women of color who have been silenced for too long. The group will focus on public safety, criminal justice reform, and the underlying factors of what experts call “structural violence,” including pervasive poverty among Philadelphians.

“This listening, this effort towards reconciliation, frankly, is long overdue. The voices of those who have taken to the streets, their cries of anguish, and their demands to be heard have led us to this point,” Kenney said. “In launching this effort and forming this group, we pledge to do better, we pledge to do better.”

Kenney added that the city has struggled in reducing the poverty level and getting residents trained in jobs “that actually pay a living wage.”

“Philly is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so the work has to look from a bigger picture at a neighborhood-based level,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, four peaceful George Floyd protests are taking place across the city on Thursday afternoon.

Over 750 arrests have been made since Saturday after some protests turned violent and looters ransacked businesses. At least 27 officers were injured, including one who remains hospitalized.

The National Guard is still deployed in the city.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Charges against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree unintentional murder in the death of Floyd after kneeling on his neck for several minutes while placing him in custody. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.