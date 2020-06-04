Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Associated Press photographer was attacked in North Philadelphia on Thursday while covering an event involving Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Matt Rourke was sucker-punched and taken to the ground.
Officers swarmed the offender and the attacker was quickly arrested.
CBS3 is told Rourke is OK.
Kenney and Outlaw were touring the area following riots and looting earlier this week.
Over 750 people have been arrested since Saturday.
A citywide curfew will go into effect for a sixth straight night. The curfew will last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.