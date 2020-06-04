CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
George Floyd protest, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Associated Press photographer was attacked in North Philadelphia on Thursday while covering an event involving Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Matt Rourke was sucker-punched and taken to the ground.

Officers swarmed the offender and the attacker was quickly arrested.

CBS3 is told Rourke is OK.

Kenney and Outlaw were touring the area following riots and looting earlier this week.

Over 750 people have been arrested since Saturday.

A citywide curfew will go into effect for a sixth straight night. The curfew will last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

