PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As protests turned violent and looting broke out in several parts of Philadelphia, there was a sign of hope and unity in South Philadelphia Sunday night. A group of residents peacefully stood guard outside of a Target store.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where police officers could also be seen walking among the crowd.
Philadelphia Police Officers Hit With Bricks, Molotov Cocktails, Vehicles Set On Fire As Looters Strike Across City
It comes after widespread looting took place in Philadelphia Sunday as protests took a violent turn in the city for a second straight day. A Target off City Avenue was struck by looters earlier Sunday.
A citywide curfew began at 6 p.m. and runs through 6 a.m.
