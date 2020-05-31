PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several police vehicles were vandalized, looted and set on fire in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon as violence took hold of the city for a second straight day.
Chopper 3 was over the scene around 4 p.m. where a group of protesters could be seen smashing the windows of several police vehicles and grabbing objects from inside.
Eventually, protesters set fire to one of the vehicles.
Firefighters quickly arrived to the scene to fight the blaze.
52nd Street. West Philadelphia. #riots2020 #philly @CBSNews @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pwCDE5Mkgv
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) May 31, 2020
Earlier in the afternoon, looters ransacked businesses in Kensington.
Philadelphia officials have issued a 6 p.m. curfew tonight that will last until 6 a.m. Monday.
