By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several police vehicles were vandalized, looted and set on fire in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon as violence took hold of the city for a second straight day.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 4 p.m. where a group of protesters could be seen smashing the windows of several police vehicles and grabbing objects from inside.

(credit: CBS3)

Eventually, protesters set fire to one of the vehicles.

(credit: CBS3)

Firefighters quickly arrived to the scene to fight the blaze.

Earlier in the afternoon, looters ransacked businesses in Kensington.

Philadelphia officials have issued a 6 p.m. curfew tonight that will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

