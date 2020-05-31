



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following a request from the city, the National Guard is expected to arrive in Philadelphia Sunday night as violence and looting continue around the city. City Managing Director Brian Abernathy made that announcement during a briefing Sunday evening.

“We are taking every effort that we can to make sure our manpower is increased. As we talked about earlier, we have asked the National Guard to join us. We expect them to join us later tonight and the sooner they’re here to support us, the better,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy said that the National Guard will be taking over a “force enhancer role” that Philadelphia Police have played during the recent events.

“The National Guard’s mission is really to support law enforcement. They’re not law enforcement officers, they will be supporting our law enforcement,” Abernathy said. “In most cases, they will be protecting our assets, protecting sensitive areas allowing those officers currently doing that to redeploy into our community and neighborhoods.”

The National Guard’s arrival comes after retail establishments in Philadelphia were ordered to close immediately and a citywide curfew went into effect at 6 p.m. That will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

“Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m.” the city said in a tweet.

Sunday is the second consecutive day that a curfew will be in effect for the city.

“The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will now begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance,” the city tweeted.

All streets in Center City have been shut down in order to clean up the destruction from last night and in case any protests ensue.

The Ben Franklin Bridge has also been closed in both directions until further notice.

