



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Ben Franklin Bridge is shut down in both directions per orders from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as protests are expected to continue Sunday afternoon. There is no word when the bridge will reopen at this time.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has shut down all Center City streets in order to facilitate the cleanup and further emergency responses if needed.

Multiple Cities Across Pennsylvania Implement Curfew After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Turn Violent

Streets in Center City are closed until further notice.

To facilitate the cleanup and further emergency responses if needed, all streets in Center City are closed. The closure area runs from Vine Street to South Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oCCPp39Ahk — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) May 31, 2020

City officials say residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access to the streets.

Also, Pennsylvania State Police say absolutely no vehicles will be allowed to exit on Interstate 676 in either direction through Center City.

The Pennsylvania State Police works closely with our municipal, state, and federal law enforcement partners to ensure that the rights of protesters are respected while at the same time maintaining a safe environment for everyone. -Lt. William Slaton — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 30, 2020

Peaceful George Floyd protests turned violent on Saturday afternoon as protesters clashed with police.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a mandatory citywide curfew as protests last night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew will also go back into effect Sunday night at 8 p.m.

