PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looters continued to ransack businesses in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene in Kensington where looters broke into the Real Deal E store and other businesses on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue just before 2 p.m.
Groups of people could been seen carrying arms full of items from the business.
Some people were even using trash bags to carry the items they took.
Looters were caught on video clashing with each other.
Looters robbing Looters. Kensington. #riots2020 #philly @CBSNews @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/BoyYfiMOFI
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) May 31, 2020
Looting was also reported at the AutoZone Auto Parts store on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia.
And still more looting. Kensington Avenue. #riots2020 #philly @CBSNews @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6TC7WeeW9G
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) May 31, 2020
Meanwhile, all streets were shut down in Center City Sunday afternoon in order to cleanup the destruction from Saturday night’s violent protests.
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway is also closed in both directions.
It is unclear when they will reopen at this time.
