MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — While we only dream of our next visit to a faraway sandy destination, why not just keep swimming in Mediterranean cuisine from a family spot in Medford that makes Lebanese-style tapas, salads, platters and more as vibrant and mouthwatering as a fresh, juicy lemon. Have a taste of takeout from Dory’s Mediterranean Grill.
It’s the third child of chef and owner Dory and his wife Christine, alongside brother Julian and sister Amy, who have all supported the family business from the beginning, which was only about nine months ago.
But they have come together more so now than ever.
“One way the coronavirus did something good for us one — well actually two things — one, we get to spend more time with our family and two, the business started to get faster,” Amy said.
Faster because the Medford community can’t get enough of the family recipes that are rooted in Lebanese hospitality, tradition and love.
