PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants in the Philadelphia area are offering deals to keep business active while the coronavirus keeps dine-in restaurants closed. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a state-wide shut down for all non-essential businesses earlier in the week.

Wolf said that restaurants and bars could continue operating delivery and take-out services but it was mandatory to close all dine-in service.

Following the closure, a number of businesses posted their plans during the shut down on social media. The following are offering deals:

Chipotle:

Chipotle will offer free delivery through the end of March for orders of $10 or more. Orders can be made on its website, through its app or on smartphones. It is also offering the deal on Postmates with the code CHIPOTLEME.

Denny’s:

Denny’s is offering free delivery through April 12. Delivery and carry-out orders can be placed on dennys.com.

Normally, this tweet would be trying to make you laugh. But friends, these are not normal times. So instead, we’re using this stage to share a statement from our CEO regarding COVID-19. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe: https://t.co/6fMZFGDVqp — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 17, 2020

“To our guests in our communities across the country, we thank you for your patronage and your care for one another, and we thank each and every one of our franchisees and our team members in each and every one of our restaurants,” Denny’s CEO John Miller said. “Above all else, we at Denny’s hope that you are safe and healthy and urge you to continue following all available guidelines.”

Domino’s:

Domino’s is offering contactless delivery for those who would prefer not to interact with a delivery person. The company said customers should put instructions about contactless delivery or other requests in the delivery instruction box when making online orders.

DoorDash:

DoorDash is changing its default delivery option to contactless delivery beginning this week.

“With this update, ‘Leave it at my door’ will be the default drop-off option, and customers will have the choice to select ‘Hand it to me’ if they prefer. We have also advised Dashers that they may initiate a no-contact delivery at any time by reaching out to the customer with a call or text message to confirm,” the company said in a news release.

Sharing an update about our continued efforts to make sure that everyone in our communities is well fed and well cared for during this unprecedented situation. https://t.co/yCug7eHtaL — DoorDash (@DoorDash) March 17, 2020

DoorDash also said it will allow independent restaurants that sign up with the platform to pay no commission fees for 30 days. Restaurants that already work with DoorDash won’t have to pay commission fees on pickup orders.

Hey Kathy, we’re in the process of adding more than 100,000 restaurants to DashPass — our subscription program which offers $0 delivery. Learn more: https://t.co/LJ6S5jQg6q — DoorDash (@DoorDash) March 17, 2020

A number of restaurants are also offering free delivery through DoorDash.

GrubHub:

GrubHub said it will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in commissions from independent restaurants due to the coronavirus.

The service is also expanding its Donate the Change program to allow people to donate to organizations that will help its drivers and restaurants that are hit hard by the pandemic.

Local restaurants need our support now more than ever. Learn more about the actions we are taking to help you, our restaurant partners, and our drivers, to ensure the health and safety of everyone while supporting our entire community: https://t.co/Rs0ggMhNdL pic.twitter.com/eRs3r0Hw0w — Grubhub (@Grubhub) March 17, 2020

KFC:

KFC is offering free delivery through April 26 for orders made on KFC.com.

Howdy, Folks! Starting March 14 – April 26, we'll be offering FREE DELIVERY on https://t.co/h4LE81OR5v, making it easier for everyone to enjoy my world famous fried chicken from home. Or order ahead for pick up so you can skip that line. Terms apply at https://t.co/krmxGqiPpq pic.twitter.com/6FGbnF5lNa — KFC (@kfc) March 13, 2020

Pizza Hut:

Pizza Hut offers contactless delivery options. Customers can put their delivery requests in the special instructions box when ordering.

Uber Eats:

Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for 100,000 independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada due to COVID-19.

We’re committed to supporting our community and helping to keep you safe in the cities we serve:

✔️ $0 Delivery Fee for local restaurants in the US & Canada

✔️ You can request food be left at your doorstep

✔️ We’re committing 300K+ meals to healthcare workers & first responders — Uber Eats (@UberEats) March 16, 2020

The company also plans to give away 300,000 meals to healthcare workers and other essential employees affected by the pandemic.