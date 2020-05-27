



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy inside an East Germantown home. The child’s death has been deemed suspicious.

Police confirm the weapon used in the shooting was recovered from behind the home Wednesday.

Police were first to get to the scene at the home on North 20th Street on Tuesday night. The responding officer rushed the boy to Einstein Hospital in his cruiser.

Unfortunately, the young boy’s wounds were so devastating, he was pronounced soon after getting to the emergency room.

Investigators say the 9-year-old was shot in the face in a back bedroom.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says, at the time, there were family members in the house with the 9-year-old. Outlaw says this trauma will be felt for years to come.

“Tragic for everyone here. You see there’s a lot of residents here impacted by this, there’s officers that are impacted by this. We have employee assistance out here to speak to our officers,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “This sort of thing has a very deep and profound impact on everyone.”

Police have been talking to everyone that was present during the fatal shooting.

Neighbors say at least one other child was also in that apartment.

“The whole situation is just terrible. You know kids nowadays, they’re going to be curious, pick up stuff, see how it works,” a neighbor said. “It’s our job as adults to just be safe, put the stuff away out of kids’ reach and make sure it’s locked up.”

Child advocates say this tragedy could have been avoided.

“It’s really the responsibility of the adult and the gun owner to keep that gun safe. There are gun locks and boxes so you can put a gun away,” said Dr. Dorothy Speight with Mothers in Charge. “We at Mothers in Charge have gun locks that we’re giving away for free so we can protect children.”

K-9s were brought to the scene this morning to help in the investigation.