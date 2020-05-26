



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night inside of a home in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 20th Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face. He was found in a rear bedroom, but it’s unclear whether someone shot him or if he shot himself.

Officers rushed the child to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

“This sort of thing has a very deep and profound impact on everyone involved but you know obviously this type of trauma will be felt for many years to come,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Outlaw says there were other family members inside the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators are interviewing them.

“We don’t believe at this time that there’s anyone else at risk of being harmed and there’s evidence to believe that there might be some negligence involved in this,” Outlaw said.

A preventable tragedy that neighbors alluded to as well.

“I think the whole situation is just terrible. You know kids nowadays they want to be curious, they want to pick up stuff, see how it works. It’s our job as adults to just be safe, put the stuff away out of kids’ reach, and make sure it’s locked up,” neighbor Shalai Smith said.

No arrests have been made and police say no weapons have been recovered.

