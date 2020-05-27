HAGERSTOWN, Md. (CBS) — Peter Manfredonia, the 23-year-old suspect wanted in two Connecticut murders, was last seen in Hagerstown, Maryland, Pennsylvania State Police say. The search for Manfredonia is now in its sixth day.
Police say Manfredonia stole a 2012 black Hyundai Santa Fe from Stroudsburg on Monday night. The SUV has since been recovered in a Sheetz parking lot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to state police.
New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.
The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!
Investigators say surveillance video showed Manfredonia getting an Uber at the Sheetz and he then was driven to Hagerstown, Maryland, police say.
Manfredonia is accused in the murder of a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old man in Connecticut, and the kidnapping of the younger man’s girlfriend.
Authorities say Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you’ve seen Manfredonia, call police.
