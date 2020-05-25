



WILLINGTON, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Police in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are looking for a 23-year-old man believed to be connected to two Connecticut slayings. Connecticut troopers say Peter Manfredonia is suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning.

Police say a stolen car Manfredonia had been driving was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon. Officials believe he then used a different form of transportation to and traveled to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

CBS News reports Manfredonia is suspected of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and assaulting another man in Willington.

DeMers’ wife, Cynthia DeMers, tells the Hartford Courant that the two men had been attacked after they found Manfredonia walking along a road and offered him a ride back to his motorcycle.

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” she said. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

DeMers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other man suffered severe wounds described as sword or machete wounds, state police said.

Connecticut Trooper Christine Jeltema said police were called to a home in Willington early Sunday morning. A man reported he had been held against his will by Manfredonia, who then left with food, several guns and the man’s truck, which was found abandoned at 6:45 a.m. near Osbornedale State Park.

The homeowner wasn’t hurt and refused treatment at the scene, reports CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV.

Police investigators then went to the Derby home of an acquaintance of Manfredonia and found him dead. He was identified Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

The Connecticut Post reports that Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering.

Manfredonia was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pants. He’s believed to be armed with several weapons.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)