By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NHL has announced the league will go straight to a 24-team playoff if it can resume its season. The season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

The league and the players union still have to figure out health and safety protocols and where to play.

The Flyers currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The orange and black will play in a three-game round-robin to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The league is also considering 10 cities to possibly be used as a hub. Two will be selected so each conference has its own hub city.

