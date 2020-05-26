PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NHL has announced the league will go straight to a 24-team playoff if it can resume its season. The season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic back in March.
The league and the players union still have to figure out health and safety protocols and where to play.
The Flyers currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference.
The orange and black will play in a three-game round-robin to determine seeding for the playoffs.
Bettman confirms top 4 teams in each conference play 3-game round-robin (with playoff seeding at stake) while bottom 8 teams in each conference play best-of-5 play-in series
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020
The league is also considering 10 cities to possibly be used as a hub. Two will be selected so each conference has its own hub city.
Bettman says there are 10 hub cities under consideration (for the two host spots): Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus, Edmonton, Dallas, L.A., Minnesota, Vancouver and Pittsburgh
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.