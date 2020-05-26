PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will begin a “phased reopening for voluntary, individual workouts” at their training complex in Camden on Wednesday. This comes after Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that professional sports teams can begin practicing and resume competition in New Jersey.
Following today’s announcement by Gov. Murphy, the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey will begin a phased reopening tomorrow for voluntary, individual workouts. Players and essential staff will adhere to strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines. pic.twitter.com/DI3G0vfNYg
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 26, 2020
“Players and essential staff will adhere to strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines,” the Sixers said in a statement.
The NBA season has been shutdown since March. It’s not yet known when the season might resume.
The Philadelphia Flyers also have their skating facilities in Voorhees.
