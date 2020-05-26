CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will begin a “phased reopening for voluntary, individual workouts” at their training complex in Camden on Wednesday. This comes after Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that professional sports teams can begin practicing and resume competition in New Jersey.

“Players and essential staff will adhere to strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines,” the Sixers said in a statement.

The NBA season has been shutdown since March. It’s not yet known when the season might resume.

The Philadelphia Flyers also have their skating facilities in Voorhees.

