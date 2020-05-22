



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Small businesses around Philadelphia could see a boost this Memorial Day weekend after city officials urged residents to not go to the shore. Local businesses are hoping to cash in.

“Grilling up a burger, beautiful Memorial Day. It’s going to be awesome,” said Sam Riehl, owner of L. Haltman Family Country Foods.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

An awesome Memorial Day brought to you by a local butcher.

“A grill, a nice sunny day, a burger, lettuce, onions. Add some bacon. You can’t beat that,” Riehl said.

While grocery stores are limiting the amount of meat you can buy, you can buy as many burgers, sausage links, or juicy New York strip steaks as you want at L. Haltman Family Country Food to make your Memorial Day plans complete.

But don’t forget the beer.

At Evil Genius Brewery in Fishtown, sales are down compared to before the pandemic but their taproom is open for pickup and delivery.

“They’re still looking to drink and celebrate and relax and they’re definitely supporting their local business and breweries like ours,” said Trevor Hayward.

Gov. Wolf Anticipating Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Will Move To ‘Yellow’ Phase Of Reopening Plan On June 5

Research shows that because of quarantine orders, Philly could become a hotspot this summer as people stay closer to home.

Visit Philadelphia says domestic travel will lead the recovery for tourism. The greater Philadelphia region is within a five-hour driver for a quarter of the U.S. population.

Their research also shows 30% of respondents would feel comfortable traveling to the region, which is up seven points from the pandemic’s peak.