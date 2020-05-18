



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Jersey Shore might be open for Memorial Day weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Philadelphia officials are warning residents not to go to the beach. During Monday’s briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says it would be risky being in large crowds.

“Don’t go to the beach. We’re not recommending people go to the beach this weekend,” Farley said. “It is true that being outdoors is probably less risk than being close to people indoors, but if you go into crowds anywhere, there’s risks.”

Farley says it would be safer to go to the beach when the number of cases are lower.

“We understand the draw, it’s very tempting. You may have gone to the beach every Memorial Day weekend for years, but this is not the time to do that. Let’s wait until the case counts are lower for it to be safer,” the health commissioner said.

Mayor Jim Kenney is concerned that residents who do go to the Jersey Shore this weekend could bring the virus back.

“South Jersey does what South Jersey does. It’s going to affect us because people are going to go to the beach this weekend, they’re going to congregate with people in too close proximity, then they’re going to drive back home to Philadelphia and perhaps give the virus to somebody in their family,” Kenney said.

Kenney also said he’s waiting for more health information before reopening the city.

“I think we’re being responsible, we see our case counts going down, we see our deaths going down, and we’re going in the right direction. Why would we screw that up?” Kenney said.

The warning comes as the city reported 347 new COVID-19 cases from two days’ worth of data, bringing the citywide total to 19,953. Nine more people also died from the virus, raising the city’s death toll to 1,040.

Farley is also encouraging any residents with a new onset of respiratory systems at any age get tested for the coronavirus.