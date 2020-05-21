PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, in an accident that injured a Pennsylvania State trooper. The suspect, Gabrielle Finch of Bucks County, was arrested at her home on Thursday morning and has reportedly confessed to the incident.
36 year old Gabrielle Finch of Trevose was arrested this morning by PA state police for her involvement in a crash with a state trooper. Police say she refused to pull over and left the scene after the Trooper crashed his motorcycle. Police also say she confessed @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lNCmoqBeUm
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 21, 2020
Authorities say she is a repeat DUI offender who has fled from police before.
On Saturday, police say Finch, who was pulled over for a traffic stop, fled from Trooper Jarrett Harvey, who was on a motorcycle.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
He gave chase and his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle in East Falls.
Harvey suffered a concussion.
You must log in to post a comment.