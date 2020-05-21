CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, in an accident that injured a Pennsylvania State trooper. The suspect, Gabrielle Finch of Bucks County, was arrested at her home on Thursday morning and has reportedly confessed to the incident.

Authorities say she is a repeat DUI offender who has fled from police before.

On Saturday, police say Finch, who was pulled over for a traffic stop, fled from Trooper Jarrett Harvey, who was on a motorcycle.

He gave chase and his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle in East Falls.

Harvey suffered a concussion.

