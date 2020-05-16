



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Saturday. Officials say the trooper was on a motorcycle when a vehicle struck the trooper and fled the scene around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at Apalogen Road and School House Lane.

A @PAStatePolice trooper on a motorcycle was injured this morning in a hit and run crash. West School House Lane near Timber Lane in East Falls is closed off while police conduct their investigation @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lA6bSHXUtR — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 16, 2020

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Ridge Avenue.

#UPDATE I’m told state trooper was injured in a hit and run crash and is currently at Temple University Hospiral. More details to come @CBSPhilly — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) May 16, 2020

The trooper is conscious and in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

School House Lane was shut down to vehicle traffic while police conducted their investigation. They’ve since cleared the roadway.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.