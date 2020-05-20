TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey residents will be able to take self-administered coronavirus tests at certain Walmarts as statewide coronavirus cases top 150,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 tests will be available at seven Walmarts — including in Burlington and Mount Laurel — beginning May 22.
The Walmart locations will offer drive-up testing from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., three days a week — weather permitting. Patients must schedule an appointment.
Murphy says a strong testing program is a key factor in the state’s road to recovery.
NEW: Beginning 5/22, New Jerseyans will be able to take a self-administered, self-swab #COVID19 test at seven @Walmart locations across our state:
🚙Drive-up locations
⏰7AM – 9PM
🗓️Three days a week
🌤️Weather permitting
💻By appointment only
Learn more: https://t.co/SaW16z7tL0 pic.twitter.com/t8pSOkHIxX
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 20, 2020
“A strong testing program is one of the foundational principles for our road back,” Murphy said. “More testing equals more people will know their health status. More people knowing their health status equals more peace of mind.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
He says more testing also means more data which is determining the dates for reopening.
An additional 1,670 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 150,399. Another 168 residents died of coroanvirus-related complications as the death toll reached 10,747.
Meanwhile, car and motorcycle dealerships were allowed to resume in-person sales today, but they must follow guidelines to ensure social distancing from the government.
One South Jersey dealership says it was a move they weren’t expecting until at least June.
You must log in to post a comment.