TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state’s first retailers allowed to resume in-person sales. Bicycle shops and car and motorcycle dealerships are allowed to reopen for in-person sales under an administrative order that goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The Garden State reported an additional 1,055 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 149,000. There were also another 162 COVID-19-related deaths as the death toll hit 10,586.
NEW: Today we’re issuing an administrative order to allow for in-person sales to resume – effective 6:00 AM tomorrow – at:
🚙Car and motorcycle dealerships
🚲Bicycle shops
This is another step forward on our road back. pic.twitter.com/P9QrqVWBot
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 19, 2020
Gov. Murphy says as the state begins to reopen, residents must continue to social distance.
“This is no time for anyone to be spiking any footballs or patting anyone on the back,” Murphy said. “Those things wouldn’t comport with social distancing, anyway. This is a time for us to double-down. Let’s keep it up.”
The New Jersey Department of Health has issued new guidance that will allow for elective and non-urgent medical and dental procedures to resume starting May 26.
Meanwhile, state officials have authorized more than 18,000 licensed pharmacists to use FDA approved or authorized COVID-19 tests to their customers without a prescription.
CVS Pharmacy will also be offering self-swab tests at a minimum of 50 locations across the state by the end of May.
