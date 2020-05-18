CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspected DUI driver has been charged with murder in a crash that killed a man and an unborn child last week. The crash happened last Wednesday on Whitaker Avenue near F Street in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Suspected DUI Driver Charged With Murder In Crash That Killed Man, Unborn Child In Crescentville

According to court documents, 42-year-old Charles Smith is now facing murder charges.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the crash as well as the unborn child of his female passenger.

Smith and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

Comments