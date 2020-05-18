Suspected DUI Driver Charged With Murder In Crash That Killed Man, Unborn Child In Crescentville

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspected DUI driver has been charged with murder in a crash that killed a man and an unborn child last week. The crash happened last Wednesday on Whitaker Avenue near F Street in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspected DUI driver has been charged with murder in a crash that killed a man and an unborn child last week. The crash happened last Wednesday on Whitaker Avenue near F Street in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
According to court documents, 42-year-old Charles Smith is now facing murder charges.
A 30-year-old man was killed in the crash as well as the unborn child of his female passenger.
Smith and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.