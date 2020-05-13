PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 30-year-old man was killed and a woman five months pregnant was critically injured in a crash in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood Wednesday night. The crash happened on the 4900 block of Whitaker Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a Nissan SUV collided with another vehicle and then lost control before crashing into a telephone pole and two parked cars.
Police say the 30-year-old man driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a woman five months pregnant, is in critical condition with serious injuries to her abdomen and legs.
Police say they had to cut the roof of the vehicle to get the woman out, but she was conscious and talking.
Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle appeared to be very impaired. The 43-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving or driving under the influence of narcotics.
A female passenger in the vehicle also appeared to be impaired. Neither the man or woman was injured.
Police say an off-duty police officer witnessed the crash and witnesses are being questioned.
Police are not sure of the relationship between the man who was killed and the pregnant woman.
You must log in to post a comment.