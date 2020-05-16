Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is resuming a regular schedule starting Sunday. The move affects most bus and trolley routes, the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines and the Norristown High-Speed Line.
Riders will notice changes on buses.
A shield to protect drivers, as well as a standing line pushed back farther from the driver.
Seats are also being marked off to promote social distancing.
SEPTA is bringing back front-door boarding and fare collection on buses and trolleys.
Riders are encouraged to wear masks.
