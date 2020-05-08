



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA will soon be operating on a regular schedule for most transit services. These services are set to resume on Sunday, May 17.

Customers are advised to use SEPTA for essential travel only and are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and coverings.

“The health and safety of employees and customers remains SEPTA’s top priority, and this return-to-service plan is focused on enhancing measures we have put in place to reduce crowding and promote social distancing,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards. “While we are preparing for an eventual increase in ridership, service will continue to be available for essential travel only until further notice. If you do not need to get to work or access life-sustaining services, please do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying off the system.”

Fare payment and front door entry will be restored and customers will be strongly encouraged to board through the front door and exit through the rear door.

Transit vehicles will have the following capacity limits:

Only 20 people will be allowed at a time on 40-foot buses and trackless trollies

30 people will be allowed on 60-foot buses and on the Norristown High Speed Line

and only 10 people will be allowed on 30-foot buses.

All lines will operate according to the spring schedule that went into effect in February. Delays and possible cancellations are expected as personnel return to work.

Regional Rail will continue to operate on a Lifeline schedule through the end of May.

The Broad Street Line and Market–Frankford Line will have increased service on both routes and only the current stations that are open will be served. As more personnel return to work, stations will reopen. There is no set date for this.

Trolley Routes 101 and 102 will be operated with buses until further notice when service is restored.

The Southwest Connection Improvement Program begins May 10 and continues through May 30. The upcoming work will affect the Airport, Media/Elwyn and Wilmington/Newark Lines. To view the changes, click here.

To view complete schedules, click here.