PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is resuming a regular schedule effective Monday. The move affects most bus and trolley routes, the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines, as well as the Norristown High Speed Line.
Eyewitness News was at the Frankford Transportation Center, where SEPTA showed off changes to busses.
It includes a shield to protect drivers, as well as a standing line pushed back farther from the driver.
Seats are also being marked off to promote social distancing.
SEPTA is bringing back the front door board and fare collection on buses and trolleys.
Riders are encouraged to only travel for essential purposes and wear masks.
“If you care about the people who are driving your buses, your subways, your trolleys, your trains — wear a mask. The best way you can thank them is by wearing a mask,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said.
Richards says absenteeism continues to be a problem among SEPTA workers, so there may be some service disruptions or changes going forward.
