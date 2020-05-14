WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — More coronavirus restrictions at the Jersey Shore are being lifted. Wildwoods officials announced Thursday that hotels, motels and short-term rentals will reopen after Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials say in Wildwood and North Wildwood, hotels, motels and short-term rental properties can reopen on May 26. In Wildwood Crest, properties are allowed to reopen beginning on June 1.
The reopening comes with social distancing guidelines, as well as properties being limited to 60% capacity. Properties will be required to increase sanitizing and cleaning protocols, and allow for later check-times.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced New Jersey’s private and public beaches will be permitted to reopen on May 22, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
