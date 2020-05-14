



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state’s public and private beaches will reopen for the summer beginning Memorial Day weekend. The executive order for reopening the beaches goes into effect Friday, May 22.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure families can safely enjoy the Garden State’s beaches.

“The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer,” Murphy said.

Murphy says local leaders will determine how to monitor the capacity and admission limitations for their beaches, there will be six feet demarcation in certain areas, the social distancing restrictions will be visible along the beaches, and there will be sanitation requirements.

There will be no special events and beaches must have a public outreach campaign explaining social distancing restrictions.

Murphy says any activity encouraging large gatherings are prohibited. This means all playgrounds, rides, arcades, games, water fountains, picnic areas and water play equipment will remain closed.

The decision to reopen Garden State’s beaches comes as Murphy announced an additional 1,216 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 142,704. There were another 244 COVID-19-related deaths in the state as the death toll hit 9,946.

“In all likelihood, we will pass a solemn milestone tomorrow. Let’s never forget the lives we’ve lost,” Murphy said.

Murphy is also ordering restroom facilities at state parks to reopen but they must undergo frequent and proper cleaning.

While Murphy is beginning to reopen the state, he wants residents to understand they are not “out of the woods yet” and social distancing remains important.

“We can make the cast that, at this moment in time, we’re the most-impacted state in the region,” Murphy said. “This is why we need to keep up with social distancing, even as we begin our restart and recovery.”