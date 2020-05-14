



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware beaches and community pools will reopen in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Gov. John Carney says restrictions for beaches and pools will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

Carney says beaches and community pools will still have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, ice cream shops and trucks can reopen for takeout and curbside pickup at 5 p.m. this Friday. Children under 12 years old are required to be accompanied by an adult.

Delaware’s short-term rentals and mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers remain in effect. Non-Delawareans who have been in the state for 14 days will be allowed to use the beaches, Carney says.

Delaware State Police will have troopers at routes that out-of-state visitors usually take for checkpoints to enforce the out-of-state quarantine.

Under the reopening, beachgoers must maintain at least six feet of distance between anyone who’s not in their household. Facial coverings are required on the boardwalk but are encouraged on the beach.

Community pools opening on May 22 will be limited to 20% capacity while swim lessons and swim team practices are prohibited.

Officials say beaches at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks can limit its capacity to enforce social distancing guidelines.

In addition, surf fishing restrictions on the number of people per vehicle will be lifted at 5 p.m. on May 22. Access to surf fishing too can be limited to avoid overcrowding.

Arcade games on boardwalks remain closed and beach towns are required to clean bathrooms, boardwalk railings and benches several times per day.

According to officials, restaurants and bars will still be limited to just delivery and takeout services.