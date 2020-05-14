



UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – President Trump is ready to unveil a plan designed to make America better prepared for medical emergencies. And he’s making the announcement at a medical equipment company in the Lehigh Valley today.

President Trump is set to tour the Owens & Minor distribution center in Upper Macungie Township just outside Allentown, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

In a coronavirus task force briefing in March, the president highlighted the Richmond, Virginia-based medical supply company.

Its CEO discussed the need to ramp up production of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves in the wake of the pandemic.

“One of the issues we’re struggling with is demand increase,” Owens & Minor President and CEO Ed Pesicka said.

The president is expected to make a major announcement about his plan to bolster the Strategic National Stockpile. CBS3 was first to report on the Strategic National Stockpile 2.0 plan. It includes implementing new technology and increasing supplies. It also calls on private companies to store critical medical supplies so the country can be better prepared should another pandemic or national emergency occur.

Peter Navarro, an advisor to President Trump, outlined the plan to Eyewitness News.

“What we learned in this crisis is that we are dangerously over-dependent on China and other foreign countries,” Navarro said.

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation is at odds over the necessity of the high-profile visit, while many companies are implementing social distancing and restricting visitors.

“This is not a time the president should be out campaigning in Pennsylvania, that’s for sure,” Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle said.

“It’s perfectly OK for the president of the United States to come in and draw attention to the great work that they’re doing.,” Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also issued a statement on the president’s visit, saying, “At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy. This is a false choice, and it’s just his latest tactic in his mission of dividing Americans.”

President Trump is expected to touch down at the Lehigh Valley airport at 1 p.m. He is expected to spend about an hour at Owens & Minor before departing from the area at 3:30 p.m.