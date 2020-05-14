



UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s visit to a medical equipment distribution center in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday brought out both supporters and protesters. Trump toured Owens & Minor medical supply facility and spoke to employees, as Pennsylvanians are torn over his response to the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of Trump supporters — mostly unmasked — cheered as they bum-rushed the president’s motorcade as it entered the property of the medical supply company.

“Supporting Trump, supporting the president and supporting Pennsylvania to reopen the state, as well,” Sergio Mol said.

Trump toured the company’s distribution center in Upper Macungie Township, near Allentown.

According to the company’s website, Owens & Minor is one of five manufacturers awarded a portion of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ recent purchase order that will supply 600 million N95 respirator masks to health care facilities over the next year-and-a-half.

Thursday’s visit is the president’s second trip within two months to the electoral battleground state as he pushes for the country’s economy to reopen.

Earlier, dozens of drivers representing a group called Make the Road Pennsylvania, lined the street in protest of his visit, with signs bringing attention to the more than 4,000 lives lost in the commonwealth due to COVID-19.

“We cannot afford anymore deaths,” said Maegan Llerena, executive director of Make the Road Pennsylvania. “We cannot afford to have this president in the White House anymore because he is only causing harm.”

“We have this president coming here today playing politics with our lives. I don’t stand for it. I’m sure many people on council don’t stand for it. We have another council person here today,” said Allentown City Councilmember Cecilia Gerlach.

The president spoke for about 20 minutes to a few dozen employees.