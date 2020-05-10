Comments
BEAR, Del (CBS) — Delaware State Police have identified the man they say shot and killed an elderly husband and wife on the grounds of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday morning. Officials say 29-year-old Sheldon C. Francis shot the couple before getting into a gun battle with police.
According to police, an 85-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 86-year-old husband was transported to a local hospital where succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
After Francis ran into the woods, investigators say he was discovered dead from a gunshot wound.
It remains unclear how Francis was related to the couple.
The shooting has officially been ruled a homicide investigation.
