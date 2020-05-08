



BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say a gunman who shot two people, killing one, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been found dead. A shelter-in-place was issued for the New Castle County community after an elderly husband and wife were shot at the cemetery in Bear, around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the 85-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 86-year-old husband was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

When police responded to the cemetery, they exchanged fire with the gunman before he ran into the woods. Police say the 29-year-old suspect’s body was found in the wooded area. Police say the suspect, from Middletown, suffered an apparent gunshot wound but it is not clear if it was self-inflicted or from the gunfight with police.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims isn’t known.

Officials say a memorial service took place at the cemetery just prior to the shooting, but everyone had left the grounds by the time gunfire erupted.

Twelve employees were working at the cemetery at the time of the shooting and sheltered in a building until 3:30 p.m. No workers were injured, according to police.

Gov. John Carney called the shooting “heartbreaking.”

“Really sad news to think of that kind of an event in what is really sacred ground, the final resting place of the men and women who served our country,” Carney said.

“Today, a moment of tragedy shattered the peaceful atmosphere of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. We are deeply sorry for the families and loved ones of the victims,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “We are thankful for the quick thinking and actions of our cemetery staff and the Delaware State Police, and grateful that no one else was hurt in this dangerous situation.”