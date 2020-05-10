PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the 30 Pennsylvania counties remaining in the red phase of reopening are going rogue. Schuylkill and Lancaster Counties are among the counties saying they will move into the yellow phase on May 15 without waiting for an OK from Gov. Tom Wolf.
They signed and emailed a letter to the governor on Saturday.
The counties say they met the requirement of the governor’s original stay-at-home order before it was extended to June 4 for red phase counties.
Pennsylvania’s yellow phase designation allows certain work and social interaction restrictions to ease, including reopening retail, lifting stay at home orders and allowing gatherings of up to 25 people.
